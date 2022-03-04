After nearly four years, the wait is almost over for the long-delayed third season of “Atlanta”, and a new trailer has just dropped.

In the new season of Donald Glover’s critically acclaimed FX comedy, the action moves from the titular Georgia city to Europe as Earn (Glover) manages rapper Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) during a European tour, accompanied by Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Vanessa (Zazie Beetz).

The trailer finds the gang exploring Amsterdam, and as one of the characters points out, “it’s getting pretty intense.”

During a recent appearance at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, Glover revealed how the new season touches on so many hot-button issues of the past year, even though it was written long before that.

“A lot of this stuff is going to seem like a parody of stuff that happened, but we actually prophesied most of this s**t in 2020,” Glover explained. “Like, the world is extremely predictable. We, like, really just knew how a lot of this stuff was going to pan out… I’m like everybody needs to know that we wrote this in 2019. Like, all the s**t that’s in there is actually just us being like, oh, this is how the cycle works. So, yeah, we wrote it in 2019.”

Glover also explained the unique approach to storytelling that characterizes the series.

“Like, stories are stories, and I think I have a pretty good, I think, unconscious, almost like feel for them,” he said. “But they’re really just moments. Like, we’re all ‑‑ like, the human brain’s going to make a story for everything. Like, your dreams are really just blips of meaningless, crazy stuff, but you wake up and have a story. So, a person’s going to have a story. You really just need to have satisfying moments or moments that allow you to have some sort of buoy in, like, the sea of time… So, I feel like my process is really just searching for a moment that I know was special and then, like, just doing what’s right to help that moment.”

The third season of “Atlanta” premieres on Friday, March 24.