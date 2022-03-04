Couples who’ve been together for a long time but have yet to head to the altar are the focus of the new Netflix reality series “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On”.

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, “The Ultimatum” brings viewers face to face with six couples on the verge of marriage who are placed in an unusual predicament.

“One partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure,” explains Netflix’s synopsis for the show, which comes from the creators of “Love Is Blind”.

“An ultimatum is issued — and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on,” the synopsis continues. “In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.”

A just-released teaser for the provocative new series demonstrates that these relationships are not on the firmest of ground.

“The only thing scarier than losing you right now would be to marry you,” one woman tells her partner, while another expresses that she might be ready to move on. “Do I think that there’s a possibility that I could be happy with somebody else?” she asks herself, and then answers, “Yes.”

In addition to the trailer, Netflix also unveiled several first-look photos.

The first eight episodes will debut on Wednesday, April 6, while the finale and reunion special will drop the following Wednesday.