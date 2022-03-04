HBO is responding to claims “Euphoria” fostered an unsafe workplace environment.

The hit TV show recently came under fire for being a “toxic workplace” when concerns were raised in a report from Daily Beast.

One claim says that Barbie Ferreira clashed with series creator Sam Levinson, leading to her character’s screen time being cut. Other claims include background actors telling SAG-AFTRA the network failed “to provide them meals on time and refus[ed] to let people use the bathroom,” among other allegations of a “toxic production.”

“The well-being of cast and crew on our productions is always a top priority. The production was in full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols,” the network said in a statement, via Deadline. “It’s not uncommon for drama series to have complex shoots, and COVID protocols add an additional layer. We maintain an open line of communication with all the guilds, including SAG-AFTRA. There were never any formal inquiries raised.”

The controversy comes after the season 2 finale for the show reached an all-time high for the series, bringing in 6.6 million viewers. The milestone makes “Euphoria” the second-most viewed show for HBO, second only to “Game of Thrones”.

The series has already been renewed for season 3, which won’t air until 2024.