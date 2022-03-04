Stevie Wonder is taking a stance against Russia in the war against Ukraine.

Taking to social media on March 4, the artist shared a video with his thoughts on the invasion.

He captioned the post, “UKRAINE, YOU AND I…. THE WORLD.”

UKRAINE, YOU AND I…. THE WORLD pic.twitter.com/6Cx6VixxzU — Stevie Wonder (@StevieWonder) March 4, 2022

“Can we survive if Ukraine does not? That is the question that all of us should ask,” Wonder said. “Are we surprised that the forces of evil are alive and aggressive in today’s world? I’m not surprised, and you shouldn’t be either. I write and sing about it because I can feel it. You should know about it because you can see, unless you have a blind eye to it and don’t want to do anything about it, you should see it.”

Despite the conflict being centralized in Ukraine, the music legend believes it is a global responsibility.

“This is not just a Ukrainian war: Today, Ukraine is in a battle for the soul of the world. As we speak, they’re fighting forces of evil. We have seen what evil has and can do,” he continued. “Doesn’t matter what country or colour. Now, evil threatens the sovereignty of one country and the sanctity of all others. What additional tragedies will it take for us to stop this aggression?”

Wonder tends to keep quiet on his social media, but the 71-year-old will use his platform to comment on political issues in the world.

“Hate has no colour, has no loyalty. Greed has no commitment, but to itself,” he added. “Only you, the people, can prevent World War 3. We must stand up to hate and kill hate before it kills us. I believe in power of the people, all the people. We can stop this right now.”