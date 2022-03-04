Will Smith will be revisiting one of his most successful big-screen hits, and he’s bringing Michael B. Jordan along for the ride.

According to a report from Deadline, Smith has signed on for a sequel to “I Am Legend”, the 2007 thriller in which he portrayed the last living man in New York City after a deadly plague turned the rest of the populace into nocturnal mutant cannibals.

Smith will reportedly be joined by Jordan, who will co-star in addition to serving as executive producer.

While plot details are being kept top secret, Deadline reports that screenwriter Akiva Goldsman — who adapted Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel of the same name — will be returning to write the sequel.

According to Deadline, the project is still in the early stages of development, with a director yet to become attached.

The original “I Am Legend” proved to be a worldwide hit, raking in more than $585 million at the box office.