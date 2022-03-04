Angelina Jolie is expanding her reach as an actor and filmmaker, thanks to a new multi-year deal with Freemantle.

According to a news release from the production company, which produces TV series ranging from “American Idol” to Apple TV+ drama “The Mosquito Coast”, the three-year deal will see Jolie partner with Freemantle to “jointly develop a sophisticated, powerful, and internationally focused slate of feature films, documentaries, and original series in which she will produce, direct, and/or star — based on each individual project.”

As the release adds, “Angelina Jolie and Fremantle share a global perspective on important storytelling, championing underserved and diverse voices from across the world.”

For her first project, Jolie will produce and direct the feature film “Without Blood”, with production set to begin in Italy in May.

Featuring a screenplay adapted by Jolie from the international bestseller by Alessandro Baricco, “Without Blood” is described as “an unforgettable fable about war, revenge, memory, and healing,” while additional feature projects, documentaries and original series will be announced soon.

“To have the freedom to tell important stories and bring them to a global audience is at the heart of this agreement with Fremantle,” said Jolie in a statement. “I am excited to be working with such a passionate and forward-looking team that has an international perspective.”

Jennifer Mullin, global CEO with Fremantle, added: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Angelina, joining creative forces in the next phase of her extraordinary career as a producer, director, actor and humanitarian. Fremantle and Angelina share the passion and ambition of telling compelling stories from everywhere in the world, for everyone in the world. We embrace and support the creative independence of our partners and look forward to working with Angelina to bring powerful and unique stories to a global audience.”