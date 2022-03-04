Zendaya’s recent work portfolio has been filled with acting roles but the “Euphoria” star still has a soft spot for music.

The hit HBO show recently released two new songs from Zendaya, which had some questioning why she stopped making music in the first place.

Addressing those wondering, Zendaya tweeted, “I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it, so the kindness and support I’ve received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me..thanks<3.”

I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it, so the kindness and support I’ve received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me..thanks<3 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) March 4, 2022

READ MORE: Tom Holland Reacts To Zendaya’s NAACP Image Awards Look

The second season of “Euphoria” featured “I’m Tired” during the season finale in which Zendaya worked with Labrinth.

Also featured in the finale was Zendaya and Dominic Fike’s “Elliot’s Song”.

Kid Cudi pleaded his case to be put on a remix of “I’m Tired”.

“Yoooo! What a dream that would be…@Labrinth???,” Zendaya replied.

Labrinth seemed to be on board, responding, “Let’s open a new dimension.”

Let's open a new dimension — Labrinth (@Labrinth) March 1, 2022

READ MORE: Zendaya Reveals Her Biggest Fear When Filming Intimate Scenes With ‘Dune’ Co-Star Timothée Chalamet

Season 2 of “Euphoria” recently wrapped but fans will have to wait until 2024 for the third season.