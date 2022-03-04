Click to share this via email

The Jeopardy studio is seen in this photo from the game show's website.

“Jeopardy!” is giving viewers a heads up that Friday’s episode contains a clue about Russia and Ukraine.

The game show warned viewers that the show was pre-recorded in early January before Russia started a war with Ukraine.

“Please note the clue in today’s show concerning Russia and Ukraine was recorded on Jan. 11, 2022,” the official account for “Jeopardy!” tweeted Friday.

According to comments on the post, the clue read: “The Kerch Strait–along with serious border issues–separates Russia from this country on the Black Sea.”

There was also a category called “Bordering Russia”. A disclaimer appeared on the screen.

Vladimir Putin started to invade Ukraine in late February. The war against Ukraine has since significantly escalated, leaving thousands dead.