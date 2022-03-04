Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough are the definitions of friendly exes.

While interviewing Julianne and her brother Derek Hough, Seacrest shared her “On-Air” co-hosts thought it would be awkward for him to interview Julianne. The two broke up in 2013 after dating for two years.

“Sisanie and Tanya have been asking me if this is awkward for me and I said, ‘Not at all,'” Seacrest said.

“It’s awkward for me!” Derek joked.

Julianne clarified that she and the “American Idol” host are “friends” and have “respect and love” for each other. Adding, “we chat.”

According to Seacrest, his co-workers “don’t understand that concept that one can remain friends after a breakup. Or after dating or whatever happened.”

“[Julianne] feels the same I do. There is nothing uncomfortable about it because we remained friends for years and still are.”

Julianne went on to marry Brooks Laich, but the two finalized their divorce last month. She has since been linked to Charlie Wilson.

Seacrest keeps his relationships mostly out of the public eye but has been dating Aubrey Paige. Before that, he was dating Shayna Taylor.