Kanye West is seemingly coming to terms with his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The rapper, now known as Ye, has been vocal about wanting his ex-wife back. But with Kardashian being granted her wish to be legally single and dropping “West” from her name, West is sharing what divorce feels like.

“Divorce feels like full blown Covid / Divorce feels like your doctor don’t know s**t,” West’s poem on Instagram read. “Divorce feels like your walking on glass / Divorce feels like you’re running through a glass wall / Divorce feels like you’re being bullied in a class hall / Divorce feels like you’re getting beat up in the mall.”

“Divorce feels like your teeth being pulled with pliers / Divorce feels like slower than paint and dryer / Divorce feels like nails in your hand,” he continued.

The post is currently the only one on West’s Instagram feed. Although he frequently deletes past posts.

Kardashian first filed to be legally single in December, but last month West objected it. A judge granted Kardashian’s request on March 2 after she filed a new request, saying that Ye was causing her emotional distress from his social media posts– many of which were aimed at her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

West and Kardashian are children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. A hearing for their divorce is set for Aug. 5.