Jason Momoa isn’t going to let a bit of ice and snow stop him from filming for his Mananalu Water.

The “Aquaman” star stripped down to plunge into ice cold water, taking a slip of his water bottle.

After letting out a few grunts from the cold, Momoa exclaimed, “ice cold baby.”

The filming was in conjunction with his On The Roam production company and Expedition Studios.

“Can’t wait to show u what we are making,” Momoa captioned his Instagram post, which also included beauty shots of Mananalu Water.

He added, “shooting for some @mananalu.water straight from the source. f&@! plastic.”

Mananalu Water is sold in aluminum bottles, reducing the amount of plastic that ends up in the ocean.

“We can no longer wait. It’s time to stop pointing at the problem, and get on with the solution. Single-use plastic is bad for people and bad for the planet. It’s time to switch to Aluminum,” Momoa has previously said about the water company.