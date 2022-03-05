Julie Andrews cherishes her time with Tony Walton.
Andrews, 86, recently opened up about the passing of her ex-husband and childhood sweetheart, Walton.
READ MORE: Julie Andrews Pays Tribute To ‘Magical’ Dick Van Dyke At The Kennedy Center Honors
“Tony was my dearest and oldest friend. He taught me to see the world with fresh eyes and his talent was simply monumental,” Andrews told People. “I will miss him more than I can say.
“We are a huge, blended family and as we hold each other close, we take comfort knowing that he lives on, not only in his children and grandchildren, but in the memories of thousands who cherished his warmth and generosity and the glorious gifts he gave us.
Walton and Andrews were married from 1959 to 1968. They have one daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton.
READ MORE: ‘Waltons’ Dad Ralph Waite Dead At 85
“Gifts of theatre and film, ballet and opera, the graphic arts and illustration,” Andrews concluded. “He was a Titan of the Arts. A doting father and husband… and beloved beyond measure.”
Walton died on March 2 at the age of 87 in his New York City apartment.