10th May 1959: British costume designer Tony Walton kisses the cheek of his new bride, British actor and singer Julie Andrews, England. She wears her bridal veil. (Photo by )

Julie Andrews cherishes her time with Tony Walton.

Andrews, 86, recently opened up about the passing of her ex-husband and childhood sweetheart, Walton.

“Tony was my dearest and oldest friend. He taught me to see the world with fresh eyes and his talent was simply monumental,” Andrews told People. “I will miss him more than I can say.