Drake is seeking to put some legal distance between himself and his alleged stalker.

Drake has requested a temporary restraining order against Mesha Collins, 29, according to legal documents reviewed by Complex. Collins was reportedly arrested in 2017 for trespassing on the Canadian musician’s Hidden Hills property, per TMZ.

Larry Stein, Drake’s attorney, accuses Collins of trespassing multiple times and threatening the lives of Drake and his family. If granted, the restraining order extends to Drake’s son, Adonis, mother, Sandy Graham, and father, Dennis Graham.

Prior to this filing, Collins reportedly presented Drake with a $4 billion lawsuit for defamation and invasion of privacy.

“In April 2017, somebody broke into my Los Angeles home when I was not there,” Drake wrote court documents reported by RadarOnline in February. “At the time of that incident, I was not told any details about the trespasser, including her name.

“I understand that [Collins] filed a lawsuit against me in August 2021. When this lawsuit was filed and served on me, I learned that Plaintiff is the same person who broke into my house in Los Angeles in April 2017.”