Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee is still having trouble accepting the concept of “Love is Blind”.

Chatterjee, a veterinarian, did not endear himself on “Love is Blind” season two with his statements and dating beliefs as it pertains to the show. Shake was the center of a contentious debate on Netflix’s season two reunion.

Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey insisted that what Shake wanted was available in the conventional dating world. Shake’s dating criteria were not, however, a fit for the mission statement of “Love is Blind”.

“I want the emotional connection — everything that we know the show is supposed to do,” Shake argued per Today. “But there’s also certain criteria there that goes beyond the emotional connection. Love is not purely blind to me… I want it to be partially blind. I want it to be: ‘Love Is Blurry,’ OK?”

The Lacheys teased that Shake should ring up Netflix for the “Love is Blurry” spin-off. Nick was a little more playful and dismissive during the reunion; meanwhile, Vanessa was more intent on getting to the root of things.

“We all have our physical preferences,” Chatterjee said. “Listen, every woman here is beautiful. I think you’re all beautiful. I’m not attracted to all of you… Unfortunately, the only one I’m attracted to is Vanessa.”

“I’ve done nothing but berate you this entire time,” Vanessa replied. “That’s a messed up relationship.”

That is when Vanessa got the better of the veterinarian.

“You don’t choose,” Shake argued. “It’s nature, baby. We’re animals.”

“No, you treat animals,” Vanessa retorted, earning applause from Shake’s ex-fiancée Deepti Vempati. “We’re human beings.”