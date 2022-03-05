Shemika Campbell sees how low and how far she can go on “AGT: Extreme”.

Campbell performs her limbo act on Monday’s episode of the edgy “America’s Got Talent” spin-off. “AGT” released the audition on Friday. The “AGT” alum made it through her audition on the original series; however, she was left out in the cold during the judges’ cuts.

READ MORE: Jade Kindar-Martin Shocks ‘AGT: Extreme’ With ‘Super-Dangerous’ Highwire Walk

Shemika Campbell — Photo: Eliza Morse/NBC

The limbo dancer responded by cranking up the heat, adding fire to the routine and doubling up on the difficulty. Campbell started by performing a body-bending limbo underneath the judges’ see-through stage.

Campbell performed a limbo underneath a Jeep during her original audition. This time she did the limbo underneath two Jeeps, a feat she claims is a certified world record. She completed her circuit by limboing underneath multiple rods on fire.

READ MORE: Simon Cowell Isn’t Impressed By ‘AGT: Extreme’ Trapeze Act: ‘The Best Thing Was One Of You Fell’

Campbell was born in Trinidad and Tobago and comes from a family of limbo dancers, including her grandmother and mother.