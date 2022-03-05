D.L. Hughley does not like what he sees from Kanye West.

Following West and Kim Kardashian’s split, the “I Love It” rapper has made public statements about Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson. West recently dropped a claymation music video where he kidnaps and buries a character who many perceive to be Davidson.

“I think that I’ve watched too many times when things like that happened and a woman or somebody is not believed. And then things escalate,” Hughley said. “He is stalking her. You can think it’s cute. If it was my daughter, I’d do something about it. I don’t think it’s funny.

“I think that you can’t write a beat so good that you get to do these things. And society laughs it off because they say, ‘Well, she’s showing her ass all the time and he’s this and he’s that.’”

A judge recently granted Kardashian legal separation from West.

“I would want my family [together], I understand that, too,” Hughley said. “But if you want your family, stop doing the s**t you did that made her leave. How about take your medicine. All that wild shit you were doing that got her, be different.

“Stop doing the crazy s**t that exhausted her. It’s so important, when a woman gets in her 40s and you get in your 40s, all that s**t that was fun is exhausting.”