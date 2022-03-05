Courteney Cox believes that women “go through a lot” once they reach a certain age.

During her recent appearance on Sky News’ “Backstage” podcast, the actress, 57, said, “I think that women probably go through a lot more than people realize – I mean, between menopause, depression, being a mom to teenagers.”

“I think that, yeah, I think that we do go through a lot,” she continued.

Cox shares 17-year-old daughter Coco with her ex-husband David Arquette.

Later in the episode, the “Friends” alum talked about her upcoming starring role in the horror-comedy series “Shining Vale”.

“There’s not that many great things that come, I think, anyone’s way,” Cox began to explain how the project is unlike anything she’s ever done.

“I just absolutely adore Sharon Horgan [producer], and I’ve worked with Jeff Astrof [producer and writer], who is so talented, and I read it and just thought, ‘This is such a layered character. I’ve never played something so real and funny and scary,'” Cox told “Backstage”.

“It was just a really layered character that I haven’t ever played before and has so many things to do throughout the series,” she added.

“Shining Vale” premieres Sunday, March 6.