Sebastian Stan showed off his fresh dance moves for his latest film’s audition.

The 39-year-old actor looked back on the upbeat audition tape he sent to director Mimi Cave for his new thriller “Fresh”, which saw him bust out some serious dance moves.

Stan shared the clip on his Instagram page Friday, in honour of the film’s release.

Fans can watch the Marvel actor energetically sway his hips and thrust his body to the disco-pop track “Teardrops” by the ’80s/’90s singing duo Womack & Womack.

In the caption, Stan explained that the video was the first audition tape he sent to Cave.

“October 2020. My FRESH audition. Sent this to @mimicave after our meeting,” he wrote. “Thank you @mimicave #MaryParent and #kevinmessick #adammckay for trusting me and taking the chance. FRESH now playing on @hulu.”

The hilarious clip has already been viewed over two million times and saw celebs react to it.

Actor Chris Mann supported Stan’s moves commenting, “Get it bruhhhh,” while “Adrift” star Sam Claflin wrote, “I am here for this. All day. Every day.”

Stan’s fellow “Gossip Girl” alum Jessica Szohr said, “I can’t,” as she was taken aback by his hidden talent.

“Fresh” debuted last month at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and it is now streaming on Hulu.