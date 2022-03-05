Jacob Elordi seems to have responded to the backlash that Ellen DeGeneres is receiving following the “Euphoria” star’s appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” earlier this week.

The 24-year-old actor told the TV host about his work on the HBO hit drama series, including how he feels about his frequent nudity on screen.

READ MORE: Jacob Elordi Says Stripping Off On ‘Euphoria’ Is ‘Like Getting Naked In Front Of Your Family’

“You have no choice,” Elordi responded. “Every scene is like, he sleeps with this person, he does this with this person naked. But it’s like, it gets to the point. I’ve done some movies where it’s like… [my character] goes to the mall shirtless. And you’re like, ‘Why?’”

DeGeneres’ response is what’s getting her backlash.

“Well because look at you, that’s why,” she said to Elordi, who remained silent and awkwardly took a sip from his drink.

READ MORE: ‘Euphoria’ Actor Jacob Elordi Says Nate’s Sexuality Is More About ‘Not Having A Relationship With His Father’

DeGeneres continued, “But I just was wondering because, you know, for women I think they probably would ask a woman [if they] mind being naked on camera. I’m just wondering if they ask you, or if you just are surprised when you open the script. Also, like you said, you’re comfortable now ‘cause you’ve done it enough?”

The actor replied, “Well I think on ‘Euphoria’ it comes with the territory of the character. [Nate is] this ultra, macho, masculine jock. So those guys, I think, tend to get around pretty shirtless, so it’s sort of OK.”

Following the interview, fans called out DeGeneres for objectifying and sexualizing Elordi.

According to BuzzFeed‘s report, one fan expressed, “It’s sad because people shouldn’t be sexualised [sic] like this. He seems uncomfortable.”

Another fan wrote, “I don’t love Ellen’s objectification. Felt kind of like ‘well what do you expect, you’re hot, you’ll be objectified’ but IDK I could be adding a lot that isn’t there.”

READ MORE: Jacob Elordi Admits He’d Love To ‘Beat Up’ His ‘Euphoria’ Character Nate

“Wouldn’t we be kinda peeved if Ellen was a guy saying ‘well look at you, what do you expect’ to a woman? That comment made me cringe so much,” said another.

On Saturday, days after the interview aired, Elordi took to his Instagram Story where he seemingly responded to the backlash, assuring fans that he has nothing but love for DeGeneres.

“I love Ellen @theellenshow,” Elordi wrote next to a photo from the show and a link to the interview.