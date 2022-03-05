Drew Barrymore is over dating apps and wants to meet someone IRL (in real life).

While appearing on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, the 47-year-old actress and talk show host opened up about her dating life.

She told Jimmy Fallon about the time she approached a man in Central Park to forwardly ask him, “Are you single?” After a “lovely talk,” Barrymore found out that he was 28, although he looked “much older,” and decided not to exchange numbers with him.

Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon- Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

“We had a great conversation and we didn’t bother with the obligatory, ‘Let’s exchange numbers,'” Barrymore said.

She continued to express how happy she was that she did it.

“And I just said, ‘Great! I gotta tell you. I just wanted to do something that I could make myself proud today.’ And he said, ‘I’m proud of you.’ And we walked away and it was the most positive experience. I want to do it again,” the actress told Fallon.

She noted, “Was it dating apps that stopped us from going up to people and asking them out? Now we don’t have to worry about public rejection, we can just hide behind the app. Forget it. I’m over it. I want to talk to people IRL.”

Although Barrymore listed some of the pros of dating apps, she expressed, “I still want to meet someone the old-fashioned way.”

Later on, Barrymore shared how she recently celebrated “the best birthday ever” with her two daughters. She even received a special gift from The Go-Go’s, who made her an honorary Go-Go member after she inducted the group into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Emmy-nominated star also joined Fallon for a game of Pictionary where they competed against Questlove and Charli XCX.