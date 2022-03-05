“American Idol” is welcoming one of the most mellow contestants in the history of the show.

Aaron Westberry, a 20-year-old singer and produce stocker from Greenville, South Carolina, definitely lacks energy, however, his “heartbreak tone” makes up for it.

During the second night of “Idol”‘s Season 20 auditions, Westberry drags his feet towards the piano to sing Sam Hunt’s “2016” for judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Aaron Westberry- Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless

Despite his seemingly “blank” mind when it comes to answering producers’ questions during his interview, Westberry surprisingly blossoms while singing his interpretation of the hit country song.

After the bright and lively performance, Bryan highlights Westberry’s “heartbreak tone.”

“You can sing some stuff and it pulls us in…this kid’s breaking our hearts!” he continues.

“Your voice makes us melt,” adds Perry. “It doesn’t have this crazy range. It doesn’t need this crazy range. It’s wild.”

Although Westberry does not have a passion for the produce department, he seems to lack enthusiasm for wanting to be on “American Idol”. He tells Richie that he does indeed want to compete in the singing competition, however, the judge requests a more passionate answer from the young singer, in which he responds, “YES!”

“Passion is the key here,” Richie explains.

“You may be one of the most limited singers that we’ve ever sent to Hollywood,” Bryan adds.

Early release! Aaron Westberry is bound to PRODUCE heartbreaks everywhere. See why our judges call him a mix between Owl City and James Taylor: https://t.co/oNg7uLTOzU. All new #AmericanIdol Sunday at 8/7c on ABC. @wessbery pic.twitter.com/h5dpNfx9EG — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) March 5, 2022

I found some hidden talent in the produce aisle🤩🍍🍎🍊! This #AmericanIdol sneak peek is certified FRESH! More where that came from tomorrow night at 8/7c! https://t.co/ZoMShbIHZX pic.twitter.com/5nJWemn0ME — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) March 5, 2022

On Saturday, Westberry shared an image from the early release of his audition to his Instagram page, teasing his followers to tune in to find out what the judges think of him.

The judges send Westberry to Hollywood and Bryan predicts that the “walking melatonin” singer “will melt hearts” if he brings a little more vocals to the show.

“American Idol” auditions 2 airs Sunday, March 6 on ABC.