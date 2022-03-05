Jeannie Mai is opening up about her “difficult” breastfeeding experience.

“The Real” co-host, who announced the birth of her first child earlier this year, revealed on her Instagram that she’s been struggling to produce enough milk for her daughter Monaco.

She shared two photos of herself using a breast pump while captioning the Friday post with details about her breastfeeding struggles, which she described as “even more difficult than giving birth.”

“Been tackling this breastfeeding thing for two months. Listening to a lactation nurse, reading advise [advice] online, and getting so much help from other moms,” Mai began. “Hands down, it’s been the most difficult part of this entire mom journey. I already HEARD it was gonna be, but I never imagined this. For me, it’s [sic] was even more difficult than giving birth.”

“The day I gave birth, the nurse put Monaco to my breast and I got emotional about the colostrum that my breast naturally produced. I couldn’t believe nature took place so fast!,” she continued. “I fell in love at first latch. I’ve never felt anything like that bond before, looking down at my body providing for this sweet face. I became obsessed.”

The 43-year-old talk show host added that the nurse informed her to “latch the baby every three hours, which will signal to my breasts to make milk, feed Monaco each side, 15 min left, 15 min right, and I will see breast milk increase.”

Unfortunately, that didn’t work for Mai, who shared, “Since then, every 3 hrs looked like this: Latch, supplement with formula since I could only give her an ounce, (IF that), go and pump to signal to [the] body to make more milk, set alarm to take milk thistle pills, sunflower Lecithin pills, drink fenugreek tea, massage boobs, in one hour prepare boobs with a hot compress or towel, wake the baby up, repeat.”

The TV stylist went on to explain that milk production is still a current struggle.