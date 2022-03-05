The opening night of Taron Egerton’s new play didn’t go so well.

During Saturday’s (March 5) debut of “Cock”, a West End play starring the “Rocketman” actor and “Bridgerton” star Jonathan Bailey, Egerton collapsed on stage.

According to members of the audience, one of Egerton’s co-stars stopped the performance, followed by the descent of a safety curtain. A doctor, who was sitting in the audience, rushed backstage to attend to the actor, What’s On Stage reports.

READ MORE: ‘Bridgerton’ Star Jonathan Bailey Teases A ‘Brilliant’ Second Season

As for viewers, they sat around the Ambassadors Theatre in London as they waited for an update. After a 40-minute break, the play’s director, Marianne Elliott, made her way on stage to announce that Egerton was “absolutely fine.”

Despite his well being, Elliott informed the audience that Egerton’s understudy, Joel Harper-Jackson, would be taking Egerton’s place to carry on the remaining 15 minutes of the show.

The “Cock” production team further addressed the situation by releasing a formal statement.

READ MORE: Taron Egerton Replaces Robert Pattinson In ‘Stars At Noon’

“During this evening’s first preview of Mike Bartlett’s play ‘Cock’ at the Ambassadors Theatre, Taron Egerton fainted towards the end of the performance,” the statement read.

“A doctor who was in the audience attended to Taron immediately after the incident, and whilst he felt fine, it was decided that Taron’s understudy, Joel Harper-Jackson would continue in the role to complete the performance,” the statement concluded.

“Cock” is set to resume it’s next scheduled performance on March 7, through until June 4.