The opening night of Taron Egerton’s new play didn’t go so well.

During Saturday’s (March 5) debut of Cock, a West End play starring the “Rocketman” actor and “Bridgerton” star Jonathan Bailey, Egerton collapsed on stage.

According to members of the audience, one of Egerton’s co-stars stopped the performance, followed by the descent of a safety curtain. A doctor, who was sitting in the audience, rushed backstage to attend to the actor, What’s On Stage reports.

Egerton took to Instagram on Sunday to give an update on his health.

“As some of you may have heard, I passed out during the first performance of COCK last night,” Egerton wrote in a statement transcribed by People. “I am completely fine. Slightly sore neck and a bruised ego, but I’m fine.

“I would appreciate it if anyone who was in the theatre last night just said that I gave such a committed, electrifying performance that my body couldn’t handle it and checked out,” he continued. “That being said, apparently you’re meant to actually do the full show and not just three quarters of it. So I’ll be back with a vengeance tomorrow night.” Instagram Story — Photo: Taron Egerton/Instagram

Viewers sat around the Ambassadors Theatre in London as they waited for an update. After a 40-minute break, the play’s director, Marianne Elliott, made her way on stage to announce that Egerton was “absolutely fine.”

Despite his well being, Elliott informed the audience that Egerton’s understudy, Joel Harper-Jackson, would be taking Egerton’s place to carry on the remaining 15 minutes of the show.

The Cock production team further addressed the situation by releasing a formal statement.

“During this evening’s first preview of Mike Bartlett’s play Cock at the Ambassadors Theatre, Taron Egerton fainted towards the end of the performance,” the statement read.

“A doctor who was in the audience attended to Taron immediately after the incident, and whilst he felt fine, it was decided that Taron’s understudy, Joel Harper-Jackson would continue in the role to complete the performance,” the statement concluded.

Cock is set to resume it’s next scheduled performance on March 7, through until June 4.