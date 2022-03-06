Sting performs a song that he would rather have kept in the past.

Sting, 70, took to social media over the weekend amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Police frontman shared his 1985 song “Russians” off his first solo album, The Dream of the Blue Turtles, which was written during the Cold War.

“I’ve only rarely sung this song in the many years since it was written, because I never thought it would be relevant again,” Sting wrote. “But, in the light of one man’s bloody and woefully misguided decision to invade a peaceful, unthreatening neighbour, the song is, once again, a plea for our common humanity.

“For the brave Ukrainians fighting against this brutal tyranny and also the many Russians who are protesting this outrage despite the threat of arrest and imprisonment – We, all of us, love our children. Stop the war… Supplies shipped to this warehouse in Poland are delivered in coordination with the Armed Forces of Ukraine and are guaranteed to go to people most in need.”

Sting’s live performance was accompanied by cellist Ramiro Belgardt.