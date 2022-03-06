Bill Murray as Batman was at least humoured for a moment.

Tim Burton’s “Batman” movie starred Michael Keaton as the caped crusader. Screenwriter Sam Hamm teased Murray as Batman in the 2005 documentary “Shadows of the Bat: The Cinematic Saga of the Dark Knight”. In a new interview, Murray revealed how far those talks went.

READ MORE: ‘The Batman’, Disney Pause Theatrical Releases In Russia

“I talked to Eddie Murphy about it, and Eddie wanted to play Batman,” Murray told Yahoo! Entertainment. “That’s as far as that conversation went.”

Batman may not have come to fruition, but Murray wasn’t interested in playing the Dark Knight’s right-hand boy either.

“I don’t wanna be the Boy Wonder to anybody,” Murray said. “Maybe much earlier when I was a boy. But it was too late for that by the ’80s. Also, I couldn’t do the outfit. Eddie looks good in purple, and I look good in purple. In red and green, I look like one of Santa’s elves.

READ MORE: Zoë Kravitz Clarifies Catwoman’s Sexuality In ‘The Batman’

“There was just a lot of vanity involved in the production. It wasn’t gonna happen.”

The actors who have portrayed Batman on screen are: Keaton, Christian Bale, Robert Pattinson, Adam West, Val Kilmer, Ben Affleck, Robert Lowery, Lewis G. Wilson and George Clooney.