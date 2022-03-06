Click to share this via email

“Harry Potter” actress Jessie Cave has wound up in the hospital after contracting COVID.

Cave, 34, is currently in her third trimester of pregnancy with baby number four on the way. Cave, who portrayed Lavender Brown in the movie adaptations of author J.K. Rowling’s series of novels, was hit hard by the virus.

“Triage, once again,” Cave wrote on Saturday via Instagram. “Anyone else had COVID in third trimester and had it hit them like a tonne of bricks for weeks?”

Cave’s comedian friends Felicia Ward and Sara Pascoe reacted to the news in the comments section of Cave’s post.

“Oh honey. I’m so sorry,” Ward wrote. “Like your body hasn’t got enough to deal with. Sending you lots of love lovely.”

“Oh Jessie,” Pascoe chimed in. “I’m so sorry this is rotten.”

Cave and her husband, comedian Alfie Brown, share three children: Donnie, Margot and Abraham.