“Harry Potter” actress Jessie Cave is a mother for the fourth time.

In an Instagram post shared by her husband, comedian Alfie Brown, on Tuesday, Mar. 22, Cave is seen cuddling their newborn baby, Becker Brown; the couple also share three other children, Donnie, Margot and Abraham.

Prior to the birth, Cave, 34, was hospitalized after contracting COVID-19 during the third trimester of her pregnancy.

Cave, who portrayed Lavender Brown in the movie adaptations of author J.K. Rowling’s series of novels, was hit hard by the virus.

“Triage, once again,” Cave wrote on Saturday via Instagram. “Anyone else had COVID in third trimester and had it hit them like a tonne of bricks for weeks?”

Cave’s comedian friends Felicia Ward and Sara Pascoe reacted to the news in the comments section of Cave’s post.

“Oh honey. I’m so sorry,” Ward wrote. “Like your body hasn’t got enough to deal with. Sending you lots of love lovely.”

“Oh Jessie,” Pascoe chimed in. “I’m so sorry this is rotten.”