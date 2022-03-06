Click to share this via email

Move over Robert Pattinson, Keanu Reeves is the latest caped crusader.

Pattinson portrays Bruce Wayne in the newly released movie “The Batman”, but Reeves slips into the cape as the voice of Batman in the upcoming animated movie “DC League of Super-Pets”. A new Warner Bros. trailer introduced Reeves as the Dark Knight.

“DC League of Super-Pets” — Photo: Warner Bros.

The star-studded voice cast is led by the comedy duo of Dwayne Johnson (a.k.a. “The Rock”) as Superman’s sidekick, “Krypto the Superdog”, and Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-Hound.

The new movie also features John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Diego Luna, Kate McKinnon, Marc Meron, Jameela Jamil and Ben Schwartz.

“DC League of Super-Pets” — Photo: Warner Bros.

“DC League of Super-Pets” premieres May 20 in theatres.