Kanye West appears to stand by his controversial music video for “Eazy”.

West and collaborator The Game released the claymation music video for “Eazy” on Thrusday, March 3. The video depicts a scene in which West kidnaps and buries alive a character many perceive to be Pete Davidson.

“Art is therapy just like this view,” West wrote on Sunday in one of only two Instagram posts visible on his profile. “Art is protected as freedom of speech. Art inspires and simplifies the world.

“Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm,” he continued. “Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended.”

West has repeatedly taken shots at Davidson. The “Saturday Night Live” star is romantically involved with Kim Kardashian, the latter of whom recently finalized her divorce from West.