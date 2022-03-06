Queen Elizabeth plans on staying at Windsor Castle.

The British Monarch moved to Windsor near the start of the pandemic, as Buckingham Palace underwent renovations, but has decided to stay.

According to the Sunday Times, the Queen has “no plans” to head back to Buckingham Palace. Previously, the Queen only stayed at Windsor Castle on weekends, over Easter break and during Royal Ascot in June.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth Makes Private Donation To Ukraine Relief Efforts

Her Majesty has always preferred Windsor to Buckingham.

As the renovations started on the palace, a senior aide told the publication, “The Queen, as you know, is immensely pragmatic and she wants to stay in the palace and she said: ‘Let me know where you would like me to go’ and she’ll go wherever she agrees is appropriate.”

Windsor Castle. Photo: FLPA/Dave Pressland/Shutterstock

Another royal source said, “The reservicing does not end until 2027. While ongoing, it is not really a place to stay long-term.”

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will move into Buckingham when Charles is king. Although he feels that while the iconic building should remain “monarchy HQ”, he does have plans to open up more of the palace to the public.

READ MORE: Prince Charles Gives Update On The Queen’s Health Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

The Queen has fond memories at Windsor Castle, including spending Prince Philip’s final days together. Her son Prince Andrew lives on the estate and Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex are nearby.

Queen Elizabeth is currently recovering after testing positive for COVID-19, but has started to take on engagements once again.