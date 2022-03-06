Ireland Baldwin is sharing how coffee affects her mental health.

The model opened up about how the popular drink trigger anxiety attacks in an Instagram post.

“This morning I had one cup of coffee on an empty stomach which turned into an anxiety attack! I am currently writing this from the bathroom floor,” she wrote, next to photos of her on the ground.

“I usually sit here like this or lay in fetal position until I can’t cry or throw up anymore. Coffee is major esophageal irritator and reflux trigger for me which leads to anxiety,” Baldwin explained.

“If you are an anxiety sufferer like myself, coffee isn’t your friend! You’re probably asking why I drank it in the first place? Well that’s because I’m a silly goose. Writing this and being open with y’all about my struggles helps it pass,” she added.

Dad Alec Baldwin had a comforting comment. “I love you,” he wrote.

Baldwin has been open about her mental health struggles, including living with cardiophobia— the anxiety of thinking she will have a heart attack when her heart races.

“The heart palpitations and chest pain brought on by your typical anxiety attack convinces me that I am a 26-year-old with an underlying heart condition that I don’t have. I do not take medication. I don’t believe in it but I understand some people need their medications,” she said earlier this year.