Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kristin Cavallari was living her best life in Las Vegas.

The “Very Cavallari” star took in the Magic Mike Live show at the Sahara Hotel where she was pulled up on stage.

After a lap dance, the dancer sprayed whipped cream on Cavallari’s neck and thighs before licking it off. The audience clearly loved it by the cheering heard.

She then licked whipped cream off the dancer’s chest.

“Thanks for dropping by,” the Instagram account for the show shared.

READ MORE: Kristin Cavallari And Chase Rice Are Reportedly Dating

“Good times 🤣 thanks for having me!” she commented on their post.

Cavallari seemingly predicted the upcoming show on her Instagram Stories, sharing a fortune from Tao that read, “someone will demand to be satisfied by you tonight.”

Instagram Story. Photo: @kristincavallari/Instagram

READ MORE: Kristin Cavallari Reveals She And Ex Jay Cutler Went On A Couple Of Dates Following Divorce

Cavallari was previously married to Jay Cutler from 2013 to 2020, before being linked to Chase Rice, although the Uncommon James founder currently seems to be single.