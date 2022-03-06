Gigi Hadid is helping out Ukrainians as Russia attacks them and her ancestral home of Palestine.

The model shared a lengthy post on Instagram, revealing that she will be donating her earnings from the Fall 2022 shows she is walking in to “those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine.”

Taking inspiration from model Mica Argañaraz, who is doing the same, Hadid wrote, “having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history.”

“We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something,” she added.

Paris Fashion Week kicked off just as Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine. Hadid’s father, Mohamed Hadid, was born to a Palestinian family. The family had to flee the country during the Palestinian War in 1948.

“Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. At the the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war- not leaders,” the mom of one wrote. “HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE.”