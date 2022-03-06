Click to share this via email

Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally didn’t hold back while hosting the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

The married couple hosted the show where during their opening monologue they sent their “best wishes” to the people of Ukraine.

“I think we speak for everyone here when we say that we are hoping for a quick, peaceful resolution,” the “Will & Grace” alum said. “Specifically, f**k off and go home Putin!”

“We hope Putin f**ks off and goes home and to that end let’s all join together with a Spirit Awards salute to Putin,” Offerman added.

Offerman, Mullally, Kristen Stewart and more all then flipped off the camera. Unfortunately, the show hasn’t published a full clip of the moment.

The rest of their monologue was mostly focused on Mullally’s fixation with “Red Rocket” and Simon Rex’s nude scene.