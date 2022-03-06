Taylor Swift is hyping up her friend Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman.

As “The Batman” opened over the weekend, the singer turned to her Instagram Stories to praise Kravitz’s performance as Selina Kyle/Catwoman.

“@zoeisabellakravitz is the Catwoman of my dreams,” Swift wrote next to a photo taken in a theatre. “The Batman was phenomenal!!!”

Instagram Story. Photo: @taylorswift/Instagram

Kravitz and Swift are close friends and during the 2020 COVID-19 restrictions, Kravtiz enlisted Swift to help her with The New York Times Magazine‘s “Great Performers” issue photoshoot.

Editor-in-chief Jake Silverstein told WWD, “Zoe was being very strict about [social distancing guidelines] anyway because she’s shooting a movie [‘The Batman’], and Taylor Swift was in her pod and willing to assist.”

Swift has been all about supporting her friends, recently sending Avril Lavinge a bouquet and sweet note after the release of her new album Love Sux.

“The Batman” has been met with rave reviews and has had the best opening weekend of 2022, and second-best of the pandemic, thus far.