The 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards honoured and celebrated this year’s independent filmmakers on Sunday, and for a second year in a row the awards also recognized the best in television.
Going into this year’s show, the top film nominees included “A Chiara”, “C’mon C’mon”, “The Lost Daughter”, “The Novice” and “Zola”, all of which were vying in the Best Feature category. Meanwhile, “Blindspotting”, “It’s a Sin”, “Reservation Dogs”, “The Underground Railroad” and “We Are Lady Parts” all competed for the Best New Scripted Series award on the TV side.
Additionally, “Mass”, written and directed by Fran Kranz and starring Reed Birney, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, and Martha Plimpton, was selected to receive the Robert Altman Award, which is bestowed upon one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast.
Here is the full list of the night’s big winners, who are marked in bold.
Best Feature
A Chiara
C’mon C’mon
*The Lost Daughter — WINNER!
The Novice
Zola
Best First Feature
*7 Days — WINNER!
Holler
Queen of Glory
Test Pattern
Wild Indian
Best Director
Janicza Bravo, Zola
* Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter — WINNER!
Lauren Hadaway, The Novice
Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon
Ninja Thyberg, Pleasure
Best Screenplay
Nikole Beckwith, Together Together
Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris, Zola
*Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter — WINNER!
Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon
Todd Stephens, Swan Song
Best First Screenplay
Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr., Wild Indian
Matt Fifer; Story by Sheldon D. Brown, Cicada
Shatara Michelle Ford, Test Pattern
Fran Kranz, Mass
*Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski, Pig — WINNER!
Best Male Lead
Clifton Collins Jr., Jockey
Frankie Faison, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
Michael Greyeyes, Wild Indian
Udo Kier, Swan Song
*Simon Rex, Red Rocket — WINNER!
Best Female Lead
Isabelle Fuhrman, The Novice
Brittany S. Hall, Test Pattern
Patti Harrison, Together Together
*Taylour Paige, Zola — WINNER!
Kali Reis, Catch the Fair One
Best Supporting Male
Colman Domingo, Zola
Meeko Gattuso, Queen of Glory
*Troy Kotsur, CODA — WINNER!
Will Patton, Sweet Thing
Chaske Spencer, Wild Indian
Best Supporting Female
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Amy Forsyth, The Novice
*Ruth Negga, Passing — WINNER!
Revika Reustle, Pleasure
Suzanna Son, Red Rocket
Best Cinematography
Ante Cheng, Matthew Chuang, Blue Bayou
Lol Crawley, The Humans
Tim Curtin, A Chiara
*Edu Grau, Passing — WINNER!
Ari Wegner, Zola
Best Editing
Affonso Gonçalves, A Chiara
Ali Greer, The Nowhere Inn
Lauren Hadaway, Nathan Nugent, The Novice
*Joi McMillon, Zola — WINNER!
Enrico Natale, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
Best International Film
Compartment No. 6 (Finland/Russia)
*Drive My Car (Japan) — WINNER!
Parallel Mothers (Spain)
Pebbles (India)
Petite Maman (France)
Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico)
Best Documentary
Ascension
Flee
In the Same Breath
Procession
*Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) — WINNER!
John Cassavetes Award
Given to the best feature made for under $500,000
Cryptozoo
Jockey
*Shiva Baby — WINNER!
Sweet Thing
This is Not a War Story
Robert Altman Award
Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast
*Mass — WINNER!
Director: Fran Kranz
Casting Directors: Henry Russell Bergstein, Allison Estrin
Ensemble Cast: Kagen Albright, Reed Birney, Michelle N. Carter, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Breeda Wool
Producers Awards
(The Producers Award honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films)
Brad Becker-Parton
Pin-Chun Liu
*Lizzie Shapiro — WINNER!
Someone to Watch Award
(The Someone to Watch Award recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition)
*Alex Camilleri, Luzzu — WINNER!
Michael Sarnoski, Pig
Gillian Wallace Horvat, I Blame Society
Truer Than Fiction Award
(The Truer Than Fiction Award is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition)
Angelo Madsen Minax, North By Current
*Jessica Beshir, Faya Dayi — WINNER!
Debbie Lum, Try Harder!
Best New Scripted Series
Blindspotting
It’s a Sin
*Reservation Dogs — WINNER!
The Underground Railroad
We Are Lady Parts
Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series
*Black and Missing — WINNER!
The Choe Show
The Lady and The Dale
Nuclear Family
Philly D.A.
Best Male Performance in a Scripted Series
*Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game — WINNER!
Olly Alexander, It’s a Sin
Michael Greyeyes, Rutherford Falls
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Ashley Thomas, THEM: Covenant
Best Female Performance in a Scripted Series
*Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad — WINNER!
Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts
Jana Schmieding, Rutherford Falls
Jasmine Cephas Jones, Blindspotting
Deborah Ayorinde, THEM: Covenant
Best Ensemble Cast in a Scripted Series
*Reservation Dogs –– WINNER
Ensemble Cast: Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, Paulina Alexis, Sarah Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Lil Mike, FunnyBone
Amid several changes to the 2021-2022 awards season, the 37th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards vacated its traditional Saturday presentation, the night before the Oscars. This year, the ceremony took place on March 6, making it one of the major shows leading into the so-called awards season, leading up to the Oscars.
