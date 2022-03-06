Click to share this via email

Miss. America 2016 Betty Maxwell is ready for her next crown.

The Georgian beauty, who sang classical opera during the pageant, tried her hand at “American Idol”.

Showing off her crown to the judges, she warned of the rule that only she can wear the crown but that didn’t stop judge Katy Perry from pretending to put it on.

“It does go with your outfit,” Maxwell said, to which Perry agreed, “I know, and my personality.”

Also a pro at Disney impersonations, Maxwell sang Kelly Clarkson’s “A Moment Like This” and then Carrie Underwood’s “Jesus, Take The Wheel”– at the request of Perry.

“Listen, pageant girls sing like pageant girls,” Luke Bryan told her. “You don’t sing like a pageant girl, you sing like a real singer.”

Both Perry and Bryan agreed there was “a lot to work with.”

“For the first time, we have to take you down,” Lionel Richie added. “I want you to have a style.”

While Perry tried to bribe Maxwell for a “yes” in exchange for wearing the crown, all the judges agreed to send her to Hollywood.