Keslie Dolin will bring you to tears.

In a pre-package, Dolin spoke of being raised by her grandparents and how her grandmother tried to get her to sing in public but she never would. Sadly, Dolin’s grandma died last year after suffering heart problems and contracting COVID-19.

After seeing multiple ads online for auditions, Dolin took it as a sign her grandma wanted her to give it a try.

Singing “Piece By Piece” by Kelly Clarkson and “When We Were Young” by Adele.

After encouraging her to come out of her shell, Lionel Richie wiped away the tears.

“This is the only person I know who has walked in here and messed me up completely,” Richie said, Perry added, “It sounded really good, you are very special.”

“You have this pure beautiful voice,” said Luke Bryan agreed.

Right after her audition, Dolin posted on Instagram.

“Hey y’all!! So I just did A crazy, life changing thing.. I auditioned for season 20 of American idol!” she wrote.