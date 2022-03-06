Machine Gun Kelly had some bad news to break to Travis Barker.

The rocker stopped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” where he shared the tattoo mishap with the Blink-182 musician, who also produced his album.

After forgetting MGK’s real name, Colson Baker, Kelly told DeGeneres how he and Barker got the album named tattooed on them.

READ MORE: Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Welcome Adorable New Kitten

“A couple of months later I realized, ‘oh that is definitely not the name anymore’,” he recalled. “I couldn’t bring myself to tell Travis.”

“One day he was laughing and I thought it was a great moment to tell him,” he said. “I was like ‘hey man, you should come sit next to me real quick.'”

MGK recorded Barker’s reaction to telling him Born With Horns was no longer the album name. They will likely get Mainstream Sellout tattooed somewhere if they can find room on Barker’s body.

READ MORE: Machine Gun Kelly Shares Struggles With Planning His Wedding To Megan Fox

MGK also dished on how his last house was haunted but his masseuse didn’t tell him until after he and Megan Fox moved out.