Kenedi Anderson just landed her biggest fan.

The talented singer, 17, auditioned for “American Idol” and proved herself a front runner.

Putting her spin on Lady Gaga’s “Applause”, Anderson left all the judges speechless.

“My head is spinning,” Luke Bryan said.

Katy Perry admitted she was feeling “threatened” by Anderson’s talent. “They’re younger, they’re skinner, they’re prettier, they sing really good,” she joked. “Siri, make an appointment at the plastic surgeon.”

Perry and Bryan both agreed they couldn’t believe she hasn’t been “recruited” by a label yet.

“We are looking for the next ‘thing’ in the music business,” Lionel Richie added. “You have graced us…you have answered our prayers.”

“You might be the biggest star we have ever seen, no doubt,” Bryan continued.

After calling Anderson’s mom in the room, the three judges explained how for the 20th season of the show they are giving a “ticket upgrade”. In each city, a Platinum Ticket will be handed out allowing the contestant to bypass one of the rounds during Hollywood Week.

And this time, that Platinum Ticket would be going to Anderson.

Anderson has made a name for herself already on TikTok with just over 48K followers where she has posted her original songs and covers like Ariana Grande’s “POV”.