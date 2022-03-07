Mike Parker nailed a cover of Deana Carter’s “Strawberry Wine” on Sunday’s “American Idol”.

The 27-year-old hopeful, from Warrenton, Virginia, explained in the VT before the audition that his mom hadn’t been well and that she might be battling leukaemia.

Parker then went into the audition room and belted out a powerful rendition of Carter’s track, with Luke Bryan gushing that the last bit “just gave me chill bumps.”

He said, “If you would just walk out there and just be cool, and deliver it really silky…” adding that he was going to “crush” it if that was the case.

Bryan added after Lionel Richie questioned what kind of music he listened to, “I think you’re a country singer… I think you have the potential to be truly amazing.”

As Katy Perry asked whether he had the potential to be Top 24, Parker insisted he would do his best to deliver.

She urged, “Lean into that country,” as Richie went to give him a hug and told him he didn’t have to “stay in a box.”

He shared, “This is your inspiring moment… take this and run with it. I’ve got my eye on you.”

Unsurprisingly, Parker made it through to Hollywood. See his reaction in the clip above.