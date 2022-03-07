Benedict Cumberbatch has a few things to say about that “The Power of the Dog” criticism.

Without mentioning names, Cumberbatch referenced Sam Elliott’s recent comments while speaking as part of BAFTA’s Film Sessions, Digital Spy reported.

Cumberbatch shared, “I’m trying very hard not to say anything about a very odd reaction that happened the other day on a radio podcast over here.

“Without meaning to stir over the ashes of that […] someone really took offence to – I haven’t heard it so it’s unfair for me to comment in detail on it – to the West being portrayed in this way,” he continued.

READ MORE: Benedict Cumberbatch Recalls Having To Rescue A Family ‘Frozen Because Of A Herd Of Cows’

“These people still exist in our world. Whether it’s on our doorstep or whether it’s down the road or whether it’s someone we meet in a bar or pub or on the sports field, there is aggression and anger and frustration and an inability to control or know who you are in that moment that causes damage to that person and, as we know, damage to those around them.”

Cumberbatch went on, “There’s no harm in looking at a character to get to the root causes of that. This is a very specific case of repression, but also due to an intolerance for that true identity that Phil [Burbank] is that he can’t fully be. The more we look under the hood of toxic masculinity and try to discover the root causes of it, the bigger chances we have of dealing with it when it arises with our children.”

READ MORE: Benedict Cumberbatch Admits Playing Non-Binary ‘Zoolander 2’ Character ‘Backfired A Little Bit’

His remarks come after Elliott said he wasn’t a fan of “The Power of the Dog”, which is up for 12 Academy Awards at this year’s ceremony, including Best Picture.

He called the film “a piece of s**t” during an interview with Marc Maron’s “WTF Podcast”, questioning what director Jane Campion really knew about the American West.