A young Ukrainian girl with a beautiful voice is inspiring people around the world.

On Twitter, a user named Ankita Jain shared an unverified video of what purports to be a little girl in a shelter in Ukraine singing “Let It Go” from the Disney hit “Frozen” during Russia’s invasion.

READ MORE: Sting Performs ‘Russians’, A Song He Wrote During The Cold War, Amid Invasion Of Ukraine

The tweet quickly amassed tens of thousands of likes, getting the attention of “Frozen” star Idina Menzel, who voiced her support for the girl and the people of Ukraine with blue and yellow hearts.

We see you. We really, really see you. 💙💛 https://t.co/Vhln1MjXpX — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) March 7, 2022

On ITV’s “This Morning”, the video reduced presenter Holly Willoughby to tears: “Such innocence, isn’t it.”

READ MORE: Gigi Hadid Donating Fall 2022 Fashion Show Earnings To Ukraine & Palestine

Meanwhile, a Dutch record producer tweeted to the little girl in the video, offering to record a song or a CD with her to raise money for Ukrainians.

Hi little princess, i'm a music producer from the Netherlands. You have a beautiful voice. I will record a song or 2 or even a cd with you. Every penny will go to the people of Ukraine. Let's get together, with you and your parents.! And keep on singing, everybody loves it! — Magnolia Leaf (@LeafMagnolia) March 6, 2022

On Monday, Russia announced a temporary ceasefire on Ukrainian cities to create humanitarian corridors for civilians to evacuate.