Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II held an audience with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The meeting at Windsor Castle was Queen Elizabeth’s first in-person engagement since testing positive for COVID late last month.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth To Remain Living At Windsor Castle

Photo: STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Trudeau is in the U.K. this week for talks with British PM Boris Johnson and Dutch PM Mark Rutte about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Canadian PM was pictured laughing and conversing with the Queen.

Photo: STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Queen tested positive for COVID on Feb. 20, just days after her son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla also caught the virus, and experienced “mild, cold-like symptoms.”

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth Makes Private Donation To Ukraine Relief Efforts

Along with her bout of COVID, Queen Elizabeth had also recently spent three months resting on doctor’s orders, forcing her to pull out of the COP26 climate conference and a number of other public events.