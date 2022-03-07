Click to share this via email

Christian Guardino impressed the “American Idol” judges on Sunday’s episode with a show-stopping performance.

Guardino, 21, from Long Island, New York, was born with the degenerative disease Leber congenital amaurosis that affects the retina.

His rendition of “A Song For You” by Donny Hathaway left judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie in shock, with the latter immediately running over for a hug.

The musician gushed, “We found him!” before inviting Guardino’s mom Beth into the room.

Bryan shared, “This one right here… he is touched by the hands from upstairs that give people voices. He has all of that magic.

“I don’t know if we’ve seen it so naturally this year yet until this one right here.”

Richie added, “That kid right there is fabulous,” as Bryan went on: “My heart is filled with excitement.”

Unsurprisingly, Guardino, who previously nabbed Howie Mandel’s golden buzzer on “America’s Got Talent”, sailed through to Hollywood after nabbing three yeses.