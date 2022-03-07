Alec Baldwin is speaking out about lawsuits stemming from the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film “Rust” last year.

Appearing at an event at the Boulder International Film Festival on Saturday, the actor, who is billed as a special-guest programmer at the fest, said that lawsuits, which have named him, are targeting “deep-pocket litigants,” and not necessarily those most responsible for the tragedy.

“What you have is a certain group of people, litigants and whatever, on whatever side, who their attitude is, ‘Well, the people who likely seem negligent have no money and the people who have money are not negligent,'” he said, according to CNN.

“All my career, without incident, I’ve relied on the safety experts there to declare the gun safe and never had a problem, and this happened.”

Baldwin was handling a prop gun, which was loaded without his knowledge on the set of “Rust”. It discharged and killed Hutchins, and wounded the film’s director Joel Souza.

“Of course, this is to me sometimes it’s, it’s so surreal, I don’t even know what to say,” he continued.

“When someone, whose job is to ensure the safety of a weapon, hands someone else, whose job is to be the secondary layer of protection for safety of a weapon, and they hand you that weapon, you declare that that weapon is safe.

“That’s how I’ve done it my whole life because you’re not allowed as an actor to declare the weapon… I mean, the joke is, you don’t want the actors doing the safety check. They can’t even make coffee, they’re so stupid,” he added. “This woman was a lovely woman, she was a lovely woman, and she was talented.”

Hutchins’ family have filed a wrongful death suit against Baldwin, as well as other producers of the film. The attorneys representing Baldwin and the producers told CNN in a statement at the time that they “continue to co-operate with the authorities to determine how live ammunition arrived on the ‘Rust’ set in the first place. Any claim that Alec was reckless is entirely false. He, Halyna and the rest of the crew relied on the statement by the two professionals responsible for checking the gun that it was a ‘cold gun’ — meaning there is no possibility of a discharge, blank or otherwise.”

Two other crew members from the shoot have also filed suit against Baldwin.