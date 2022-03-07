Josh Hartnett and his longtime girlfriend Tamsin Egerton have tied the knot.

The actor’s rep confirmed the happy news to ET Canada that the pair had married on November 5 in a secret ceremony.

The couple of 10 years were said to have wed at the Old Marylebone Town Hall in London, U.K., in the intimate Soho Room, which seats just 12 people, the Sun reported.

READ MORE: Josh Hartnett Reveals He Was Supposed To Star In ‘Brokeback Mountain’

A source told the paper: “They’re as smitten as ever and wanted to make it official in a low-key affair. It was a classy ceremony with only a handful of close family and friends.

“They’re really happy living a low-key life away from showbiz parties and red-carpets so are happy to fly under the radar.”

READ MORE: Josh Hartnett Says He Kept ‘Hollywood At Bay’ For His ‘Mental Health’

The pair are parents to three children, ages six, four and two, but haven’t told the world their names and have always kept their private lives private.

Egerton has starred in movies such as “St. Trinian’s” and “Love, Rosie” while Hartnett, who famously took a bit of a step back from Hollywood, is now starring in the Sky Atlantic drama “The Fear Index”.