Having another little Ryan Reynolds on the scene isn’t working out too well in this new TV commercial.

The actor and his “Adam Project’ co-star Walker Scobell have teamed up for a new ad for Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.

In the ad, Scobell is meant to do a simple line-read to promote the product but instead makes jokes about the mac & cheese tasting like “if cheese and rainbows had a baby” and that it “makes grandma’s recipe taste like pure s**t.”