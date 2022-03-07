Having another little Ryan Reynolds on the scene isn’t working out too well in this new TV commercial.
The actor and his “Adam Project’ co-star Walker Scobell have teamed up for a new ad for Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.
In the ad, Scobell is meant to do a simple line-read to promote the product but instead makes jokes about the mac & cheese tasting like “if cheese and rainbows had a baby” and that it “makes grandma’s recipe taste like pure s**t.”
“This may be my fault,” Reynolds admits, before going over to Scobell to say, “Listen, you need to get it together right now because time is money and you’re ruining it.”
Immediately, Scobell gets professional and does the intended line-read perfectly.
In “The Adam Project”, Reynolds plays a fighter pilot who travels through time and teams up with his 12-year-old self, played by Scobell, to save the future.