It’s been a whirlwind few years for Jodie Comer.

The “Killing Eve” star is on the new cover of the digital magazine Porter and in the issue talks about saying goodbye to the show and her character Villanelle.

“It’s crazy. It’s really, really crazy, because it’s been so long. And the wonderful thing about that show was the people… a lot of the same crew came back every year,” she says. “There was a familiarity to that and a comfort. To play a character like Villanelle has been such a gift.”

She adds, “I was like a fish out of water when [‘Killing Eve’] started… Phoebe [Waller-Bridge] had created [Villanelle] but I had to let go of my own insecurities and really throw myself into it, so [the character] was moulded, in a way, as we went along.”

“Killing Eve” also gave Comer the opportunity to work with an array of very talented women.

“The women I’ve worked with – Harriet [Walter], Fiona [Shaw] and Sandra [Oh] – have encouraged me in so many ways and given me so much advice,” she says of her co-stars. “They’ve been invaluable. There’s just a connection, [which] is unspoken a lot of the time but is also very present.”

Looking back on how the TV and film industries have changed since the #MeToo movement kicked off, Comer says, “I think I’ve noticed it in myself and finding my own boundaries and what I’m comfortable with and not comfortable with, and the ability to be vocal about it. I wish I would have found that earlier but you have to go through your own experiences in life, so that’s how I feel the change. But I haven’t had any awful experiences to speak [of]; I’ve been extremely lucky.”

Meanwhile, the actress is happy to have been able to play a number of great female characters in everything from “Killing Eve” to “The Last Duel”.

“I’ve been lucky that a lot of the women I’ve played have been so fully fleshed out and colourful that now it’s set the bar.”

As for life when she’s not filming a new project, Comer reveals, “I’m really boring, sorry! I love concerts, music’s a huge part of my life. [And] I’ve realized I have to really look after myself for my mental health, so I enjoy Pilates as exercise.”

